Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 20,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,029. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

