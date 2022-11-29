Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

GRT.UN traded down C$1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$79.30. The company had a trading volume of 163,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$105.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.57.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

