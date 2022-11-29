Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE GER traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,397. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Read More
