Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 2.9 %

GSBD stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

