Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
