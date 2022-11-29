Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 178,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

