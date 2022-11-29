Gode Chain (GODE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $420,474.23

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $420,474.23 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

