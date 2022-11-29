GMX (GMX) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, GMX has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $41.06 or 0.00249837 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $328.09 million and $19.29 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

