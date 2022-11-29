Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

BATS PAVE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 327,716 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

