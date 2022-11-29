Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,987. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period.

