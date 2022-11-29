Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,351 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $61,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

