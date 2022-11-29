Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 447 ($5.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 661 ($7.91) to GBX 447 ($5.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Genuit Group Stock Down 3.1 %

LON:GEN opened at GBX 313.50 ($3.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.19. The company has a market capitalization of £781.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genuit Group has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 627 ($7.50).

In other news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,057.42). In related news, insider Matt Pullen bought 6,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,768.12 ($23,648.91). Also, insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,057.42). Insiders have bought a total of 59,559 shares of company stock worth $16,509,132 in the last quarter.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

