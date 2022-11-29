Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,416 shares of company stock worth $5,549,705. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

