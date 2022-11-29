General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.48. 103,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,636. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

