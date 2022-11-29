General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Price Performance

GAM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.56. 26,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,100. General American Investors has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $45.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.83%.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other General American Investors news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,899 shares of company stock worth $76,942. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in General American Investors by 27.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in General American Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 331,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 88,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

