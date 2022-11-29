Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $102.06 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $442.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.