Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Genenta Science Trading Down 4.0 %

Genenta Science stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

