Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of GBERY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. 3,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,238. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

