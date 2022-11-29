GateToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00022022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $392.03 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.58022394 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $934,261.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

