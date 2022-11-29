Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Games Workshop Group from GBX 9,700 ($116.04) to GBX 8,700 ($104.08) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock remained flat at $85.55 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $137.65.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Featured Stories

