Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,707 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $29,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.