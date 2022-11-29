Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $19,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIC stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $615.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.