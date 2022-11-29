Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.97% of Federal Signal worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after acquiring an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSS opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

