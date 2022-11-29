Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,987 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.83% of Patterson Companies worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

