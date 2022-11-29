Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $226.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

