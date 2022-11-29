Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of STERIS worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Down 0.3 %

STE opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,620.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

