Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 313,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

