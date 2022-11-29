Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.32% of Nexstar Media Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $186.97 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,411,873 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

