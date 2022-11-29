Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 26,150 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of Perrigo worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Perrigo by 11.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 987,880 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

