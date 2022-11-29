Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,613 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.59% of Nathan’s Famous worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NATH stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Articles

