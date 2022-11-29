Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 10,691 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.