Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 10,691 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
