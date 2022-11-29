Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.56

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 1089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Galapagos Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

About Galapagos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

