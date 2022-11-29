Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

About Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.