G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $12,366.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

