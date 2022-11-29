FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
FutureFuel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 118.4% per year over the last three years.
FutureFuel Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
