FUNToken (FUN) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $68.88 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

