Function X Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,040.39 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $67.20 million and $215,040.39 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.