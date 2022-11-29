Function X Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $67.95 million and $167,555.64 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.37 or 0.07259797 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00494165 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.60 or 0.30057470 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.