Function X Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $67.95 million and $167,555.64 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.37 or 0.07259797 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00494165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.60 or 0.30057470 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.