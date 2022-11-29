Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $7.15. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 280,177 shares traded.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of -0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

