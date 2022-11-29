FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in November

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FUJIFILM Stock Performance
Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.32. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About FUJIFILM
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FUJIFILM (FUJIY)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.