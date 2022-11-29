FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in November

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.32. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

