Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($9.79).

FRES has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.57) to GBX 750 ($8.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.21) to GBX 825 ($9.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.57) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.42) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Fresnillo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 875 ($10.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 933.60 ($11.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 749.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,291.85.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

