Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Down 2.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.99 and last traded at $63.21. Approximately 746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 597,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Freshpet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

About Freshpet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

