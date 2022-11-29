Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Down 2.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.99 and last traded at $63.21. Approximately 746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 597,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.
Several research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 0.83.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
