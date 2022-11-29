Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Down 1.7%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.18 and last traded at $34.18. Approximately 10,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLTW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 176,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.