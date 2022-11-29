Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 723.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 357.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,120,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,533,000 after buying an additional 2,565,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.