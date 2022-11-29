Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,333 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of F opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

