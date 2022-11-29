Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 25,038 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.28% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $34.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.