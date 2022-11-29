Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.