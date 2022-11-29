Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

