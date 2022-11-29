Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.70% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJB. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000.

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

