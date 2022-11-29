Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 72.72% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $2,780,000.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Stock Performance

XHYI opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

