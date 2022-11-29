Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 41,182 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,615,000 after acquiring an additional 272,917 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,898,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

